Strand Associates, the consultant on the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project, recently submitted preliminary engineering information ahead of the Thursday, July 6 team meeting.

During next week’s meeting, the project team, which is composed of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, city staff and the consultant’s technical professionals, will discuss the traffic analysis and forecast; proposed roadway typical sections; alternatives; historical context; existing analysis and opportunities; and future land use and proposals.

Holmes St. Corridor Project Map

Map detailing areas of focus regarding the Holmes Street Corridor project. Courtesy | City of Frankfort

