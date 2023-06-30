Strand Associates, the consultant on the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project, recently submitted preliminary engineering information ahead of the Thursday, July 6 team meeting.
During next week’s meeting, the project team, which is composed of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, city staff and the consultant’s technical professionals, will discuss the traffic analysis and forecast; proposed roadway typical sections; alternatives; historical context; existing analysis and opportunities; and future land use and proposals.
The public will have an opportunity to view and comment on the roadway typical sections and alternatives during a meeting planned for Thursday, Aug. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, 130 Holmes St.
“The preliminary design and an approved environmental document are scheduled to be completed by late November,” Chuck Knowles, project manager, stated. “The city will need to obtain additional state funding or an additional federal grant to move to the next step which would be final design and right-of-way acquisition. The timing for additional funding is uncertain.”
The Holmes Street corridor is approximately 2 miles in length and is comprised of 25 city blocks of the area’s oldest infrastructure. It is home to the city’s original commercial corridor adjacent to workforce housing and intact, historic neighborhoods. The Holmes Street corridor, of which reconstruction is identified in Frankfort’s Comprehensive Plan as a top priority, is diverse with a mix of housing, commercial and industrial uses and the community’s only elementary learning center.
In November, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., announced that the city was the recipient of a $616,000 federal grant funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program to support the revitalization of the Holmes Street corridor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.