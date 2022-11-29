The public paid their respects to former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., whose body lies in state in the Capitol, on Tuesday.
Brown’s family hosted a public visitation in the Capitol Rotunda from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The 55th governor of Kentucky, serving from 1979 to 1983, Brown was 88 years old when he passed away on Nov. 21.
“Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”
A private memorial service will be held at the Capitol today. However, Kentuckians will be able to view the service on Kentucky Educational Television and livestreamed at ket.org.
Brown’s business ventures included purchasing Kentucky Fried Chicken from founder Harland Sanders in 1964. Brown turned KFC into a worldwide success and sold his interest in the company for a huge profit in 1971.
During the 1970s, he also owned the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association, as well as two NBA teams, the Boston Celtics and Buffalo Braves (now the Los Angeles Clippers).
When he ran for governor in 1979, his motto was “Run the state like a business.”
His son, John Y. Brown III, also a Democrat, served two terms as Kentucky’s secretary of state, from 1996 to 2004. He did not follow in his father’s footsteps, as he left politics after running unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination as lieutenant governor, as the running mate of Kentucky House Speaker Jody Richards.
Beshear has directed flags flown at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in Brown’s honor until sunset on the day of interment. Individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state are encouraged to join in this tribute.
