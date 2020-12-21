At the end of a long meeting, the commission voted 3-1 to name Frankfort’s Public Safety Facility after it's outgoing mayor. It will become the "William I. May Jr. Public Safety Facility."
Commissioners John Sower, Scott Tippett and Eric Whisman voted yes, with Katrisha Waldridge voting no. May voted "present."
May was first elected to the City Commission in 1992 and has held the mayor’s office for five total terms, starting in 1996.
Sower, who is also leaving the commission after several years of public service, made the initial motion to name the building after May, and it was seconded by Commissioner Eric Whisman.
"Class is Bill May," Sower said. "I ran a campaign against him in 2016. It was a negative. Looking back on that I apologize. Class is defined by Bill and how he welcomed me back to the city commission."
Whisman fondly remembered his personal history with May and May's status as something of a mentor.
"I think you’ve been a steadfast community servant during your time. You have served with dignity," Whisman said. "There’s no one more fitting for the accolade that you’re being awarded."
Tippett, like Sower, said that he didn't always see eye-to-eye with May but lauded his statesmanship.
"You are the best parliamentarian that I have ever seen," Tippett said. "And it's just time, I think, for this community to learn grace and passion. We can disagree without being disagreeable... In my first term I can't recall ever voting with you, but we were still able to maintain that civility."
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge opposed the move, and acknowledged that she and May regularly did not see eye-to-eye.
"I just don't agree with this," Waldridge said. "I think there are many other people this building should be named after... I don't agree with it, but I appreciate the time you've given."
Frankfort citizen and former city employee Mike Fitzpatrick submitted a comment in anticipation of the building's naming, suggesting several military veterans for which the building might be named after.
"Here is a list of about 100 individuals who sacrificed their adult lives to maintain public safety and some of them gave their lives," Fitzpatrick said. "I hope these individuals will be considered when we start naming public safety buildings in downtown Frankfort."
May was mayor during the years in which the decision to build the Public Safety Facility — which houses offices for city fire, police and Emergency Management — was debated. It was eventually built on Second Street where the former city police department was located.
The decision to build the facility as it currently exists was controversial at the time. The budget cap on that project was removed in a 3-2 vote, with May voting in favor to spend more on the project.
Per past State Journal articles, many of which are not available online, that initial cap was $7.8 million, but the commission voted to go over that price with the eventual decision to add an extra floor onto the facility.
May was at a loss for words when Sower first announced the motion to change the building's name.
"I don't have anything else to say other than thank you," May said. "... You have no idea how much this means to me."
