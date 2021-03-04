Cody Allen

On plenty of days throughout the year, Frankfort’s Kentucky River pump stations aren’t technically pumping anything. 

When the river runs below 17.5 feet, the stormwater flows directly through the city’s sewer system and into the river. Gravity does all the work.

But for the past several days, the crews at those four pump stations have been hard at work diverting the city’s collective stormwater away from the city and into the river.

The pumps work against gravity to push stormwater into the river. 

In conjunction with the rest of public works, county staff and emergency management, city street department supervisor David Gipson helped oversee the effort at the pump stations and putting up floodwalls in vulnerable areas.

Though Thursday was expected to be the highest day for the Kentucky River, the street department had to focus its energy on the pump stations earlier.

“Sunday was the busiest day,” Gipson said. “We had 11 guys out all day long.”

That’s because snowmelt and rain was putting a strain on the city’s stormwater system, and with the river up well above 30 feet, all four stations — Mero, Second Street School, Lewis Ferry and Battle Alley — kicked into gear.

To fight against gravity and pump the stormwater into the river, the pump stations use a multi-gate system to filter the stormwater into a pool and then blast the water back into the river without letting any river water back into the system.

When the pumps kick on, Gipson said, they can move around 28,000 gallons per minute.

The pumps are old — Frankfort’s newest station was built in 1997 — and will sometimes quit, he said. He added that they’ve served the city well in a crucial time this year.

On Tuesday, Frankfort native Cody Allen was manning the Mero Street station, which is the first to kick into gear when the water reaches the 17.5-foot threshold. The Second Street School station is the next, then Lewis and Battle Alley follow once the river reaches about 19.5 feet.

Each time one of the station’s pumps kicked on or kicked off, Allen would have to mark the time.

Allen, who was near the end of a 12-hour shift, has been with the city for three years. Allen’s first daughter was born last summer, and he said that she’s been quite the handful. 

But time with her has been limited during the flood. Because of the emergency, he’ll have to work several more 12-hour shifts, accumulating a lot of overtime.

“You won’t hear him complaining,” Gipson said.

On Tuesday, Gipson himself said that he hadn’t been home for more than a brief moment in two days. The most intense time, at least for the street department, was winding down and he was itching to get home.

“It’ll be nice to know what a shower feels like,” Gipson joked.

