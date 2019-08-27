The PUSH (People Understanding Special Handicaps) Reunion was Aug. 17 at Capital City Christian Church. More than 60 people attended, including students who spoke about their experiences at PUSH.
The founders of PUSH, the families of Connie Riddell and Karen Tyrer, spoke about the history of the organization.Former students, parents, guardians and PUSH staff visited with each other and reminisced.
Madline Markey, who was instrumental in the success of the reunion, was recognized.
Also in attendance was Dr. Bob Blair, a Frankfort pediatrician who cared for the students throughout the many years.