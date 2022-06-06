Abigail Quammen, of Frankfort, will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky competition June 16-18 in Bowling Green.

Quammen is the 22-year-old daughter of Jeff and Charline Quammen. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in musical theatre with a minor in political science on the pre-law track.

060822.Abigail Quammen_submitted.JPG

Abigail Quammen, of Frankfort, will be competing in the 2022 Miss Kentucky competition. (Photo submitted)

For the talent portion of the competition, Quammen will be singing “Somewhere” from the hit musical “West Side Story.”

She hopes to connect with Kentuckians of all ages through her social initiative “Read to Succeed,” in which she promotes reading as a way to achieve your dreams and reach your full potential.

The Miss Kentucky competition will be livestreamed on misskentucky.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription