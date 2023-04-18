Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire and his department has once again passed muster with the Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts.
In a press release published by his office on Tuesday morning, State Auditor Mike Harmon said that the FCSO financial statement fairly presented the taxes charged, credited and paid, for the period between April 16, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.
"The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses," the release stated.
Kentucky law requires the auditor to conduct two annual audits on each of the 120 county sheriffs in the commonwealth.
Accordingly, Harmon's office issues two reports. One is on the sheriff's tax account and the other is an audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
All of the audits conducted on FCSO since 2019, when Quire took office, have come back without issue.
The string of clean reports is made all the more remarkable after the previous administration under Pat Melton was routinely flagged for discrepancies within its ledgers.
Quire defeated Melton in the 2018 Democratic Primary.
In his final audit, which covered April 2018 through January 2019, the state auditor slammed Melton's handling of taxes, lack of controls and oversight for daily procedures and lack of adequate segregation of duties over daily accounting and reporting functions.
All told, the office's tax settlement for that year contained more than $470,000 worth of inaccuracies.
When asked for comment about the department's string of bookkeeping success, Quire responded he is fulfilling a promise he made when he took office.
"It is always nice to have clean audits," the sheriff stated. "We are doing what we pledged to do in the beginning. Clean audits, staying within our budget and paying our bills on time."
He went on to give a lion's share of the credit to his staff and other county officials.
"I'm very thankful that I have a good team of hardworking and dedicated employees to keep building a sheriff's office we can all be proud of. Also, I want to thank the fiscal court and county attorney for having such a great working relationship with the sheriff's office. It also takes good relationships with the Franklin County Property Valuation Authority and county clerk to accomplish a smooth tax collection year. We have built a team that works together."
