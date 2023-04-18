Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire and his department has once again passed muster with the Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts. 

In a press release published by his office on Tuesday morning, State Auditor Mike Harmon said that the FCSO financial statement fairly presented the taxes charged, credited and paid, for the period between April 16, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022. 

Chris Quire

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire is shown above at his swearing in ceremony.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription