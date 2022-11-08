Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire cruised to an easy victory over Republican Steve Sutton to keep the county’s top cop badge Tuesday.
Quire, a Democrat incumbent, collected 14,476 votes (72%) compared to Sutton’s 5,513 votes (28%). Neither faced a challenger in the May primary election.
This will be Quire’s second term as he bested former Sheriff Pat Melton in the 2018 Democratic primary.
“I want to thank my family, friends and supporters and all of my staff for the hard work and dedication,” he said Tuesday night.
“I would also like to thank the citizens of Franklin County for allowing me to serve another term.”
The sheriff began his law enforcement career 22 years ago and worked his way through the ranks from parking citation officer to captain at the Frankfort Police Department.
In his second term, he plans to implement a citizen involvement review board; increase the amount of community events, allowing the public to interact and get to know the local law enforcement; and focus on homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness awareness.
During his tenure as sheriff, Quire’s office was able to increase its training budget to more adequately prepare deputies for when they encounter these issues in the field.
The FCSO has also implemented the use of body and dashboard cameras for deputies and their vehicles, has had clean audits and a balanced budget as well as created a diversified office and increased accountability and professionalism of deputies and staff.
“[I’m] happy to move on past the election and we look forward to making more positive changes in Franklin County,” Quire added.
Sutton, a 1995 Kentucky State University graduate with a degree in criminal justice, served as an FPD officer starting in 1996 and was promoted to sergeant in 2004 and lieutenant three years later. He retired in 2015 and currently serves as Woodford County Public Schools chief of police.
With approximately 25 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, Sutton, who was president of the Fraternal Order of Police for six years as well as the FPD representative on the Frankfort Benefits Committee and FPD Accreditation Team, maintained that he was the most qualified candidate for sheriff, but was quick to add that he is not a politician.
“My decisions will not be made on political views, media influence, campaign donations or special interest groups,” he previously told The State Journal. “Instead, they will be based on what is best for Franklin County, no matter your age, race, political party, gender or economic status.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.