Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire cruised to an easy victory over Republican Steve Sutton to keep the county’s top cop badge Tuesday.

Quire, a Democrat incumbent, collected 14,476 votes (72%) compared to Sutton’s 5,513 votes (28%). Neither faced a challenger in the May primary election.

Chris Quire

Sheriff Chris Quire (Photo submitted)

