John Carlton, president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, and Marianna Colten, with WalkBike Frankfort, help pick up downed limbs and debris at Fort Hill during Saturday's annual clean-up day. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

A little rain wasn’t going to stop Saturday’s cleanup event at Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill.

A lot of rain hardly slowed it down.

A group of volunteers spent a little over an hour Saturday morning at Fort Hill cleaning up the Civil War battle site at the facility.

The 17th annual cleanup was sponsored by Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites and the American Battlefield Trust.

“We gathered wood from downed limbs,” said Charles Bogart, a docent at Fort Hill. “We patrolled the trails and picked up trash and debris, we did a little work on putting up a split-rail fence, and we had people taking out invasive species.”

Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill, part of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, is a nature preserve and Civil War site.

Located at 400 Clifton Ave., it features the remains of two Civil War earthen forts and was the site of an 1864 skirmish. Two farmsteads are also part of the historic site.

“This is the most untouched land in the center of Frankfort,” said John Carlton, president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation and one of Saturday’s volunteers. “It’s been forgotten about several times over 200 years, but this site has so many different aspects of history.”

The park has several walking trails; a trail that starts behind Urban Woods apartments on Wilkinson Boulevard takes you into the park.

According to frankfortparksandrec.com, the visitor center at Fort Hill will reopen on Memorial Day, May 31.

