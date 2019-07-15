The remnants of Hurricane Barry, which dumped inches of rain and battered the gulf coast and inland areas over the weekend, could make for a soggy start to the Franklin County Fair, set to open Tuesday at Lakeview Park.
The National Weather Service in Louisville is predicting a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 88 expected. The likelihood of rain will increase into the nighttime hours with a low of 71.
“Impacts will be mostly Tuesday and Wednesday,” Tommy Russell, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director, said, adding that rainfall could be measured in inches. “Hopefully the precipitation will be spread out evenly through that period and we will not get any flash flooding.”
Thunderstorms, showers and windy conditions are forecast by the NWS for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s and wind gusts may reach as high as 22 mph.
“The NWS has our area in the 1- to 3-inch rainfall range with higher amounts possible depending on the tracks of the storms,” Russell said. “(But they) are leaning more toward the 3-inch range for us.”
Following a 40% chance of rain Wednesday night and a 20% chance Thursday, skies will clear and the summer heat will return to the area Friday with temperatures expected near 94. The heat will stick around through the weekend, according to the NWS.