Rain is expected to move into the Frankfort area Thursday making for a soggy next couple of days.

The National Weather Service in Louisville is forecasting between ½ and ¾ of an inch of rain on Thursday with a high of 59. Showers will continue overnight with ¼ to ½ an inch possible and a low near 50.

rain

There is an 80% chance of showers Friday with less than one-tenth of an inch possible and a high of 60. Showers will linger overnight with a low temp of 49.

For the weekend, expect a 40% chance of showers on Saturday with a high near 58 and an overnight low of 45. Sunny skies return Sunday with a predicted high temp of 62.

