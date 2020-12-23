Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 snowfighters will report to work early Thursday morning to treat roads as necessary as snowfall is predicted throughout the area.
Rain showers, snow showers, freezing rain and sleet are likely before 1 p.m. Then, a chance of flurries is possible until 4 p.m., and a slight chance of snow showers in the evening.
Rain is expected to change over to snow between 5-8 a.m. on Christmas Eve, according to National Weather Service forecasts. A high temperature of 36 degrees is expected.
Forecasts indicate that less than half an inch of snow is expected across District 5, which includes Frankfort and Franklin County.
Thursday night temperatures will dive to around 15 degrees with West winds of 11 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph. Wind chill values could be as low as 5 degrees with a 20% chance of flurries.
Motorists should be mindful of the potential for slick spots on the roadway as temperatures drop tomorrow. Drivers are encouraged to watch for plows on the roadway.
A high temperature of 22 is expected on Christmas Day with West winds 10-13 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. It will be clear and cold Friday night with a low near 16.
Any updates will be posted on the KYTC District 5 social media pages.
KYTC’s snow and ice information website, snowky.ky.gov, provides details about priority routes, helpful winter weather tips, fact sheets and videos on salt application and snow removal.
