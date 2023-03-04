No deaths or injuries were reported in Frankfort or Franklin County after a massive storm of rain and violent winds raged through central Kentucky on Friday.
Wind gusts reached as high as 70 mph according to the Kentucky Mesonet weather station on Mills Lane, as it knocked down power lines and trees across the region and left thousands without power.
Ray Kinney, director of the Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, said Frankfort was very fortunate.
"We did not get a whole lot of rain," he noted. "It was like 1.39 inches of rain which is not a whole lot. It was just the wind across Frankfort and it was widespread everywhere. All in all we did very well not having school, calling off government early, getting people home. We did not have anything super major on the roadway aside from a tractor-trailer being blown over at U.S. 127 and Interstate 64."
Officials from the Frankfort Plant Board said in a statement to The State Journal that between 7,000 and 8,000 of its customers were without power on Friday and as of noon on Saturday there were still 2,500 waiting for electricity to be restored.
"The majority of the larger issues are related to trees bringing down power lines and utility poles," said Cathy Jennings of the FPB. "We expect to make some significant progress today. We know the Collins Lane/Cloverdale/Thistleton/Leawood area has been hard hit but we expect to have a majority of the area back on today."
Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller said that he is grateful that the affects of the storm were not worse.
"Ultimately I am just really proud of everybody," Mueller said in an interview. "Between all the first responders and the record number of calls that came into dispatch last night. The county and city and everybody worked together. So yeah, it could have been a lot worse. I am just glad that we don't have zero degree temperatures to deal with."
Not every county in the region was a fortunate as Franklin. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear, five people were killed as a result of the storm.
Statewide, as of 11 a.m., there were 396,517 without power. The storm caused a total of 536,569 outages, but power has already been restored for more than 140,000 customers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.