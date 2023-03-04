No deaths or injuries were reported in Frankfort or Franklin County after a massive storm of rain and violent winds raged through central Kentucky on Friday. 

Wind gusts reached as high as 70 mph according to the Kentucky Mesonet weather station on Mills Lane, as it knocked down power lines and trees across the region and left thousands without power.

Friday night's storm, which saw wind gusts of up to 70 mph, snapped poles in half in front of Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
The bleachers at the softball fields at Lakeview Park were picked up by the wind and thrown into the backstop during Friday night's storm. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
One of the trees in front of the Carter House took extensive damage. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

