Raised Spirits, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit recently founded by local bourbon lovers looking to give back to the central Kentucky community, will host a premiere screening of “The Creek” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Grand Theatre, 308 St Clair St., at 6:30 p.m.

Net proceeds from the event will be donated to the Jordon C. Ellis Fund for Arts & Healing, a local nonprofit that supports individuals experiencing substance misuse or mental health issues, along with working toward the prevention of suicide.

