The Kentucky Freedom Rally drew hundreds to the state Capitol on Saturday, people angry about Gov. Andy Beshear’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those include his directives to stay healthy at home, which businesses were deemed essential, and the reopening of the state, with Phase 1 beginning May 11.
“You can go to the big stores, but you can’t go to a small store and buy the exact same stuff,” said event organizer Lee Watts. “We have a governor who says small businesses and houses of worship aren’t essential.”
Saturday’s crowd was orderly and vocal, waving American flags, a few Confederate flags and signs that voiced their displeasure, including ones that read “No King but Jesus,” “Pro Life: I will use my voice for those who can’t!” and “My Health: My Choice!”
Rep. Stan Lee, R-Lexington, spoke to the crowd.
“I was called by the Lord God Almighty to run for office,” he said. “He allowed me to win, and for 20 years I’ve defended life, I’ve defended liberty, and I’ve defended literally your right to go to church.”
“The constitution is not to constrain the people; it’s to constrain the overreach of government.”
Several speakers mentioned that 248 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19, while since March 1 over 700 abortions have been performed in the state, they said.
“It’s distressing and disappointing that we have a governor that will shut down the state to quote save lives, then vetoes the born alive bill,” Lee said.
“The hypocrisy is stunning. This is the same governor who deems abortion clinics essential and not churches.”
Jack Roberts, the pastor at Maryville Baptist Church in Bullitt County, told the crowd that a judge had ruled in his favor in a case against Beshear.
Maryville Baptist continued to hold services despite Beshear’s executive order in March 11 banning all in-person gatherings in Kentucky.
On Saturday the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Roberts’ church can have drive-in services but didn’t opine on in-person services.
‘The America I grew up with is not the America we have now,” Roberts said. “It’s hard to have pursuit of happiness when you have a government that says you can’t go to work.
“America is afraid right now. You’re afraid you’re going to get sick, you’re afraid you’re going to die. You’re going to die.”
In Phase 1 of the reopening, houses of worship will be allowed to open on May 20 but must follow guidelines on social distancing.
Several different kinds of businesses can open on May 11.
“The reopening doesn’t make sense,” Watts said. “On May 11 your dog can get a haircut, but you have to wait a couple more weeks to get a haircut.”
Beshear didn’t have a press conference Saturday, but his daily briefings will resume Sunday.
