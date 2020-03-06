Marti Booth
The Franklin County Fiscal Court will host a rally for one of its own on March 19.

The benefit lunch is a medical fundraiser for 5th District Magistrate Marti Booth, who underwent pelvis surgery last month after a fall in her home.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, Staxx BBQ will offer a lunch of barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans, chips, drink and dessert at The Foundry, 317 W. Broadway.

Booth, who broke her pelvis in several places and had a hematoma on her brain, was treated at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She has had one surgery to stop internal bleeding in her pelvic region and another to repair the fractures. Booth has since been discharged from the hospital and started physical rehabilitation in 45-minute sessions twice a day at Bradford Square, according to her son, Jared Bishop.

He is also working on a GoFundMe page to help defray medical bills and to make her house more livable.

