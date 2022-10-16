Recovering addicts and those who can help came together Saturday to spread the message that there is hope for those struggling with addiction.
Kayla Hemze, organizer of the Capital City Voices of Change Rally for Recovery, hosted the event at Thorn Hill Education Center for the second year in a row. Hemze, a Franklin County Drug Court graduate, completed the program last year and hosted the event for the first time as an aftercare project. The event was so successful that she decided to do it again this year.
"Last year, everything opened back up and overdoses rose nationally," Hemze said. "I don’t want us to fade away from our connection to everyone. We (addicts) get help because we ask for help. People can walk up to the booths here and get help. We have the University of Kentucky Healthcare here testing for HIV and Hep C."
Several organizations in the community that can be of assistance to addicts and recovering addicts were available during the event.
"I work in treatment and there’s a number of people that we service that need other things other than what we offer," Hemze said. She is an alcohol and drug counselor and sober living manager at Deaton and Deaton Counseling Services.
"If we’re connected to these other people, I can tell them to them who to call," she said. "As addicts, we have nothing. There’s people with housing opportunity information here, churches, people who can help with food. There’s so much provided. We’re all here to help and work together to fight against this. It takes an army."
Hemze knows all to well about that army needed to fight addiction. She was addicted to methamphetamines for five years. She lost custody of her children in 2015 and didn't get it back until 2020.
"Their dad passed away from an overdose and that was an eyeopener for me," Hemze said.
Other recovering addicts also shared their stories of addiction and the message that there is hope out there for addicts. Rob Capley told his story and shared some valuable advice he received from counselors.
"If I allow negativity in my life, I allow all negativity in my life," Capley said. "I was told, 'you can’t charge your spirit with spirits that are already dead.'"
That message made him realize he had to get away from the negative people in his life.
"The grass is greener when you take care of yourself," he said. "And, when you take care of yourself, it’s even greener."
Myles Hemze, 13, the nephew of Kayla Hemze, also spoke about his experience of dealing with his father's addiction.
"My mom passed away when I was 3, and I lived with grandma," Myles said. "My dad was in and out of my life, then he would be back in jail. I constantly saw him running from cops."
Myles said now his dad is sober and growing up with him "is amazing."
"I have a smile on my face every day," he said.
Hemze agreed with Myles, saying that she loves watching her brother with his son. "It's amazing."
Hemze hopes that the event brought awareness to the resources available to those that are struggling with addiction in the community.
"If you’re struggling, don’t give up on yourself. Call someone," she said.
"Everyone you see in here, I know personally. I’ve either used with them or been with them in recovery. It’s amazing to see someone you Narcaned yourself and they're sitting here with their kids."
