Nearly filling up the Capitol Rotunda, and surrounding the statue of Abraham Lincoln in its center, the Rally to Encourage Voting met to hear from Kentucky lawmakers and concerned citizens speak about the importance of expanding voting rights and access.
Eleven bipartisan presenters in total, who spoke on topics from making voting easier and increasing turnout via no excuse absentee ballots and more early voting days, to increasing voter registration.
Sen. Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington, found it encouraging that both sides of the aisle had representatives at the event. He was pleased with the turnout and was happy to see people from all over the commonwealth attend.
“You had over 20 people attend. You had people from numerous counties from across the state come. And it was just so informative, with a variety of speakers, both Democrat and Republican, young and old. I thought it was a tremendous step forward for Kentucky in terms of increasing voter awareness and the importance of expanding voter rights across the state,” he said.
Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke about the work he and his office have done in expanding voter rights. Recently, he worked on House Bill 564, which seeks to expand early voting days, among other things. Adams said he was proud of the bipartisan work that went into the bill.
“If you like expanded access, take advantage of it. And if you wish to honor the legacy of those who gave us the right to vote, then go vote. No excuses,” he said.
One of the speakers, University of Kentucky School of Law professor and election researcher Josh Douglas, spoke at great length about the importance of making voting easier by increasing the amount of early voting days, allowing people to vote outside their precinct, and increasing the involvement of county clerks.
However, there is still work to be done, he said. One way of increasing access is to offer no-excuse absentee ballots. Part of the reason 2020 voter turnout was so high, he said, was because of absentee or mail-in voting. Almost two-thirds of U.S. states allow no-excuse absentee voting. Kentucky is in the minority.
Douglas said the concerns about possible voter fraud through absentee voting could be assuaged because of the measures currently in place to track those ballots.
“There’s no fraud concerns, we’ve figured out how to make the process work. We’re already a step in that direction by making sure that we can track the ballots accurately. So, there’s no need, in terms of a fraud concern, to not expand the access to the ballot as much as we can,” he stated.
Thomas said the state should increase the convenience of voting through mail-in voting. He cited the effect it had on the turnout for the 2020 general election and said it would help make it easier for voters to vote.
He also mentioned allowing same-day voter registration. Instead of having to register to vote beforehand, voters could show up to a precinct during the election, register to vote and cast their ballot on the same day.
“People shouldn’t be barred from voting on election day. If they wanna show up on election day and say, ‘I’m too busy, I wanna register to vote,’ let them vote, that’s a person’s right,” Thomas said.
Douglas also spoke on the importance of same-day registration, saying over half of the country currently employs same-day registration. This transcends party lines, with both blue and red states allowing it.
Kentucky’s current deadline to register to vote is 29 days before an election.
“We’re all here at a voting rights rally, so we probably pay attention to the election 29 days beforehand, but I can tell you that most people don’t. Too many people find that the weekend before the election, they’re interested in having their voice heard, and they’re shut out of the process because they haven’t registered a whole month before election day,” he said.
McKayla Weaver, an organizer with the Kentucky Democratic Party, said that it is important to make sure that everyone can vote.
“When one American is prevented from voting, we all lose our chance at having a more perfect union,” she added.
In Kentucky, convicted felons who have served their sentences are not automatically restored their right to vote. Weaver said some felons do not register because they do not know they are able to.
“Not everyone knows that they are eligible to register because they were formerly incarcerated and were never notified that they had their rights restored,” she said.
Alaina Combs, who spent time in prison for issues related to substance abuse, spoke about her journey to regaining her right to vote. Coming from a poor Fayette County neighborhood, she said she was never taught the importance of voting until she started going through recovery.
Since then, she has started working at long-term recovery facilities and has helped bus other women in recovery to the Capitol so they can fight for their voting rights.
It is important for the general public to embrace and welcome formerly incarcerated individuals into the community, because they are a part of it no matter what, she stated.
“People come home, people can change. The more that we can do to build them [the formerly incarcerated] up and make them a part of our community, the better off we all are. These same individuals, their children are gonna go to school with our children. They’re gonna be at the Kroger up the street. They’re a part of our community whether we like it or not, so we have to start building community with these individuals,” she explained.
Combs said the process was difficult and required having multiple documents in order. Once they were restored, she voted in her first election, which happened to coincide with her seven-year sobriety anniversary. She still faced difficulties when checking in.
“I walked in, and the lady at the polls told me that she didn’t know if I needed to be there or not. And I had to show her my paperwork. And I remember asking the gentleman next to me, ‘Did you have to show paperwork?’ and he said, ‘No, I did not,’” she recounted. “Even at the polls, even at that moment, I had to fight my way to the poll to be able to vote. I thought that would be a happy, joyous day and I went home and I just remember sobbing.”
According to a report from The Sentencing Project, 198,000 Kentuckians cannot vote because of a felony conviction. A poll conducted by the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida, showed that 67% of Kentucky voters support restoring voting rights to convicted felons. Currently, Senate Bill 223 which was introduced on Feb. 28, would automatically restore voting rights to convicted felons three years after they serve their sentence. It is currently in committee.
“Voting is the fundamental mechanism of democracy, and each and every person has a stake in it. It’s unimaginable that everyone wouldn’t vote,” Nancy Barnett, who organized the rally, added.
