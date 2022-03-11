Election Headquarters 2020

Voters waited in line cast early in-person votes. (Austin Horn | the State Journal)

The Rally to Encourage Voting will take place this Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. It will feature appearances by District 13 Sen. Reginald Thomas (D), Cindy Heine of the League of Women Voters and Angela Evans, a candidate for Fayette County Attorney. Secretary of State Michael Adams, District 33 Senator Gerald Neal (D) and District 12 Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr (R) have also been invited to attend. 

The Facebook page for the event describes the importance of voting, saying it “is the most unifying thing we do in our country. The act of voting transcends race, creed, gender, sexual orientation, and political affiliation.” It says the purpose of the event is “to encourage participation in our representative government. Speakers will share information about voting and bills that will expand accessibility for voting.” Speakers will also share stories about voting rights restoration. 

