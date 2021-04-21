042121 Snowfall

We don’t think the old adage “April showers bring May flowers” refers to snow showers, but that’s just what happened Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to information provided to the National Weather Service by area weather spotters, Forks of Elkhorn in Franklin County recorded 2½ inches of snow at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

It was the second highest snowfall total in the state out of the storm and cold front that swooped through the area. Sadieville in Scott County reported 3 inches.

It is also the most snowfall Frankfort has ever received in April. The previous record was a half-inch on April 3, 1936, and April 10, 1973.

The rare storm was also the latest in the April that measurable snow has fallen. According to NWS records, the half-inch that fell on April 10, 1973, was the previous mark.

A freeze warning will go into effect at midnight Wednesday and will last until 10 a.m. with low temperatures between 28-32. Wind chills will be in the lower to middle 20s.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetables.

