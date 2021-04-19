The one company that responded to a Request for Proposals (RFP) to update Frankfort and Franklin County’s Comprehensive Plan, an important document for determining future land use and development, outlined a 14-month process for its work, according to a copy of the proposal obtained by The State Journal via an open records request to Franklin County government.
The State Journal initially asked for the document from the city, but the request was denied due to the “preliminary” nature of the document.
Cincinnati-based firm McBride Dale Clarion sent the proposal to the City of Frankfort on March 15, highlighting both its services and its history of working for Frankfort and Franklin County. Its proposed partners, Human Nature and Strand Associates, have also worked with the city on the Second Street TIGER Grant project.
McBride Dale Clarion says that it would take the lead on project management, general planning, housing and land use analysis and more.
Strand Associates is an engineering firm with more than 400 professionals on staff and an office in Lexington.
Human Nature is proposing to assist with environmental planning, parks and recreation and communications.
The comprehensive plan is a state-mandated document that the planning commission is required to consider readopting or altering every five years. It was last updated in 2016, though it hasn't been significantly updated since 2002.
The proposal, penned by McBride Dale Clarion Senior Planner Emily Crow, highlighted the fact that her firm assisted Frankfort and Franklin County the last time they fully updated their comprehensive plan.
The firm’s proposal said that its approach to comprehensive planning revolves around three philosophies: respecting individual community character and values; sound, intelligent information; and practical actions.
“We pride ourselves on taking a complete and comprehensive approach to planning that integrates sound fiscal strategy, transportation and infrastructure planning, and land use planning into a responsive and flexible decision-making tool,” Crow wrote. “We also have the advantage of creating grassroots passion for the vision, so the plan is easy to implement because it is embraced by the community. Most of our plans roll right into actions for implementation: whether net zoning standards or neighborhood reinvestment action our plans result in tangible changes.”
The firm also highlighted its work for similar-sized cities and counties in the greater Ohio Valley region: Parkersburg, West Virginia; Harrison, Ohio; a zoning code adopted by Hillsboro, Ohio; a plan and zoning code for Morehead, Kentucky; and a plan for three different municipalities in Tennessee.
McBride Dale Clarion’s proposed planning process spans 14 months and four different stages.
The process would commence with data-gathering, site tours, stakeholder interviews and a public relations campaign, among other things. Later would come a vision statement with goals and objectives.
Review and adoption of the plan would take place 14 months after starting work, per the proposal.
The Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Plan is often used as a reference because it contains the area's future land use map. When zoning changes are sought, the planning commission and elected bodies will often refer to that map, as the Franklin County Fiscal Court did during its 4-3 decision to deny a controversial rezoning on Duncan Road last summer.
The proposed land use in the case of Duncan Road was appropriate per the future land use map, though it was ultimately denied.
At this month’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meeting, most members of the committee said they were impressed with McBride Dale Clarion’s response. However, some disagreed that the committee should recommend it to the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission, the next step in the process toward negotiation.
It received a narrow 4-3 vote of approval from the steering committee to recommend it to the planning commission, with the “no” votes — Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Architectural Review Board Chair Patti Cross and Franklin County Magistrate J.W. Blackburn — saying that they thought the RFP should be sent out again in order to get more than one proposal.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting is set for Thursday, May 13.
