Frankfort realtor and real estate appraiser Calen Studler has announced his candidacy for Kentucky Senate District 7.
District 7, which includes Franklin, Woodford, Anderson, Owen and Gallatin counties, is currently represented by Democrat Julian Carroll, a former governor who announced earlier this year that he won't seek reelection. He ran unopposed in 2016.
“I have been a Frankfort resident since 1987 when my family moved here from Indiana,” Studler said in a press release. “Other than a few short years in Georgetown and Lexington, Frankfort has been my home. I attended the public schools in Franklin County, and my children have been raised here and attended the public schools as well.
“As a real estate appraiser and realtor, I have worked in four of the five counties covered by the seventh district and talk to constituents regularly through the natural course of my job.”
Studler described himself as a conservative who believes District 7 has been left behind by those who only seek solutions within their party’s agenda.
This isn't the first time Studler has run for public office. He ran unsuccessfully against Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, for the District 57 Kentucky House of Representatives seat last year.
“As your senator, I will work to create a climate that enhances job growth, lowers taxes for all Kentuckians and ensures full funding to all Kentucky retirement systems” Studler said. “It is my intention to work with the Department of Agriculture to promote Kentucky’s growing industrial hemp industry. I will also seek to pass a term limit bill for all members of the General Assembly. If the people of the seventh district elect me as their senator, I look forward to representing the people’s needs; from Woodford County’s Keeneland to Gallatin County’s Kentucky Speedway.”
Studler says his time managing a restaurant until being hired at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, and obtaining his real estate license and certified residential appraiser license, have given him the knowledge to understand the needs of working families across the district and the commonwealth.
Studler is a member of the Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors, Greater Louisville Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, Kentucky Association of Realtors and the Franklin County Republican Party and has been active in youth and high school sports as a parent in booster clubs and a coach on the sidelines. Studler and his wife, Jennifer, attend Full Gospel Assembly of God in Lawrenceburg, where his father is the pastor.
State Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, is also running for the District 7 seat.
The filing deadline to run for legislative seats is Jan. 28. Party primaries are scheduled for May 19 and the general election is Nov. 3.