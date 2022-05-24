Rebecca Ruth Candy has issued a voluntary recall of select products through May 31 because of the FDA's voluntary recall of JIF peanut butter due to potential salmonella contamination.

In an abundance of caution, Rebecca Ruth is issuing a voluntary recall of all peanut butter chocolates and candy products listed below. The voluntary recall will be authorized until May 31.
 
Effected products include:
• 8 oz Milk Chocolate Creamy Rounds, UPC#: 0650503003 with date codes: 032224, 042224, 052224
• Peanut Butter Fudge, date codes 032224, 042224, 052224
• Chocolate & Peanut Butter Mixed Fudge, date codes 032224, 042224, 052224
 
Customers may contact us and return any quantity of our chocolates or candies that contain peanut butter. Customers will be reimbursed with the same quantity of an alternative chocolate or candy of choice.

Please bring unused product into any Rebecca Ruth Store to 116 East Second St., 629 Versailles Road and 3295 Versailles Road.

For recalls via mail send to Rebecca Ruth Candy, 801 Schenkel Lane, Ste 100, Frankfort, KY. 40601. Please return unused product, include name, return address, phone number, and replacement candy name.
 
For questions related to this recall, please email recall@rebeccaruth.com

After May 31, please discard any unused product listed above with the above date codes.

The recalled Jif peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the Jif products with lot codes 1274425–2104425. Lot codes are included alongside
best-if-used-by date.

Customers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription