The rain in Kentucky over the past seven days was not enough to be considered a drought-buster, but did result in some areas experiencing an improvement, while others were simply kept from getting worse.

According to the U.S Drought Monitor report issued Thursday, based on data for the seven days ending the morning of June 20, only 16.35% of Kentucky is in a “no drought” situation. That does show an improvement from last week, when it was 9.89%.

062223 Drought map

A swath of the state — including Franklin County — is in a D1 moderate drought. The portions in yellow are abnormally dry and the area in white has no drought conditions. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription