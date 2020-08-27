The Franklin County Fiscal Court on Thursday unanimously approved a tax rebate for a company that plans to add 90 jobs at its Frankfort facility.
The Recon Group, a liquidation company located in the southeast portion of the county, plans to more than double the 60 current jobs at the facility, according to Kentucky Capital Development Corp. CEO Terri Bradshaw.
The rebate approved by fiscal court is half of 1% of the occupational tax license fee for the next 10 years, contingent on the company indeed creating the new jobs.
The county rebate is part of an application for incentives under the Kentucky Business Investment Program (KBI).
“It shows that we are open for business,” Bradshaw said. “We’re willing to go out of our way to get a business involved here… and it shows the state that we’re willing to put some skin in the game when they have some there, too.”
Franklin County Treasurer Susan Laurenson told magistrates that the added jobs added will average around a $30,000 annual salary. She also pointed out that six or seven companies in the county are in similar rebate agreements, but none has yet been rebated any money.
“This is bringing jobs into our community,” Magistrate J.W. Blackburn said. “This is 90 jobs, and we need to put people back to work, so I vote yes.”
Magistrate Sherry Magistrate was hesitant about her vote but said she was swayed by the fact that no current companies have requested rebates.
“While I have tremendous trepidation about binding 2½ courts to a 10-year agreement on this, it has been very clearly stated by our treasurer that we’ve had six or seven of these active and have had no rebates on this,” Sebastian said. "I’m going to consciously vote yes on this.”
Other business
• The court authorized a contract by the Franklin County Regional Jail with the Summerrill Group to negotiate a higher per diem rate for federal inmates.
• The court debated for nearly 45 minutes whether to give an electrical inspector who serves both Franklin County and the City of Frankfort a pay raise, ultimately deciding against it. Wells and Magistrate J.W. Blackburn butted heads over the raise, with Blackburn complaining about being “at the mercy of the city” in its contract.
“For clarity, we need electrical inspectors,” Blackburn said. “With that being said I’ve been trying for 11 months to get a contract renegotiated and the city has not wanted to address until lately. I’m a no on raising a salary or even hiring anybody until we get that contract renegotiated.”
The vote to give the inspector, Mel Trivette, a $5 raise raise failed 4-3 with Sebastian and Magistrates Scott Tracy and Michael Mueller joining Blackburn in opposition.
“Five dollars an hour is very modest,” Wells said. “I appreciate Mel Trivette for what you're doing and I’m sorry that you couldn’t get this raise.”
