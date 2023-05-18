It was a phone call from a state worker in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that launched an epic emergency response on Wednesday afternoon.
The employee, an administrative assistant, reportedly phoned Sam Ruth, commissioner of facilities, from a restroom on the fifth floor where she was hiding to report that there was an active shooter in the building.
At approximately 2:45 p.m., Ruth called 911.
“They think they have an active shooter,” Ruth told a dispatcher. “That’s all I have — no confirmation other than her phone call.”
The dispatcher replied that first responders were enroute to the location.
According to FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey — who along with FPD Tactical Response Commander Capt. Scott Tracy served as incident commander — the first officer arrived on-scene within 60 seconds of the call being dispatched.
“Shortly after more FPD officers, deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and KSP troopers arrived. Officers immediately entered the building and began searching for any threat,” she added.
“After the initial search determined no immediate threat was present, FPD officers and FCSO deputies began a systematic search of the building, safely removing individuals who had been sheltering in place.”
Other responding agencies included Kentucky State Police, Frankfort Fire and EMS, Franklin County Fire and EMS, Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Management, Kentucky Emergency Management and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
KSP sent a helicopter off the ground within minutes of the call coming in. For the next hour, it continually circled the buildings, oftentimes hovering in place.
Sometime during the ordeal, Frankfort Regional Medical Center was alerted that they may need to call in additional staff.
At 2:58 p.m., a family member of someone inside the transportation cabinet called dispatch to report that there was an intruder on the fifth floor. That report was unsubstantiated.
State employees — many of whom appeared shocked and scared with both arms raised in the air — were evacuated from both the transportation cabinet and the neighboring Mayo-Underwood Building, after a secondary threat, which also turned out to be false, was received.
U.S. Marshals arrived and began to systematically clear the Mayo-Underwood Building from top to bottom shortly after 3:30 p.m.
“We take active shooter calls very serious, but I do want to clarify, there was never shots fired in these buildings, and we do not have a suspect at this time,” Aubrey explained.
The search of the buildings and accompanying parking garages concluded shortly after 5 p.m. and workers were allowed back inside to collect their belongings.
Following a brief phone conversation with KSP Post 12 Command Staff, it was determined that the appropriate agency to conduct the secondary investigation regarding the source of the initial threat information would be KSP due to the incident occurring on state-owned property. Once Aubrey and Tracy had determined the building was safe, the scene was released to KSP to begin the follow-up investigation.
KSP is investigating the 911 call and trying to figure out if the caller saw something they believed was suspicious or if they knowingly called in a false report.
“At this time, it’s too early in the investigation to tell. As you know, swatting is a Class D felony in Kentucky so at least we can prosecute if it is,” KSP Post 12 Public Affairs Officer Josh Satterly added.
Swatting is a term used for making a prank emergency call in an attempt to bring a large number of armed first responders to a particular location. In 2022, the General Assembly passed a law making swatting a felony. Before then, swatting was not a crime.
“Our priority is the safety of our people, and I am personally grateful to our law enforcement for swiftly responding and ensuring everyone is safe,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.
As the last of the first responders left the scene at 5:45 p.m., one in particular took a moment to thank dispatchers for their assistance throughout the ordeal.
