It all started with a phone call from a secretary in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The state employee reportedly phoned Sam Ruth, commissioner of facilities, from a restroom on the fifth floor where she was hiding to report that there was an active shooter in the building.

Copter statue

A Kentucky State Police helicopter flies over the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Wednesday afternoon as first responders fill Mero Street following a report of an active shooter in the building. The report turned out to be false. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Marshals worker.jpg

A state employee comes out of the transportation cabinet with his hands in the air as U.S. Marshals prepare to enter the building. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Workers.jpg

State employees look at the vast number of law enforcement vehicles on Mero Street after evacuating due to the threat of active shooter Wednesday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Quire.jpg

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire talks on his phone amid a sea of first responder vehicles. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

