Until further notice, a portion of the Kentucky River in Frankfort is closed to recreational activity due to a disruption at the Frankfort Sewer Department.

Due to high levels of E-coli, nitrogen, phosphorus, ammonia, total suspended solids and other contaminants, the City of Frankfort, Frankfort Sewer Department and Division of Water are issuing a public notice regarding the Kentucky River downstream of Lock 4, according to a press release.

This is the area of the Kentucky River surrounding the Frankfort Sewer Department facility at 1200 Kentucky Ave.

City Manager Keith Parker told The State Journal Friday that recreational activity on the river is not recommended below the dam for a few miles out of an abundance of caution.

The contaminants have no impact on drinking water and there are no boil-water advisories associated with this notice, the release states.

“The plant had some inflow that caused a disruption in our treatment capabilities and we are working to fix the issue,” Parker said. “In the meantime, we will have some outflow that will exceed our permitted allotments. The Kentucky River is still 2 to 3 feet above normal summer pool, which will help dilute our outflow, and we don’t expect any issues.”

These contaminants make the river unsuitable for fishing, swimming, paddling or any other use of the waterway that puts the user in direct contact with the water for a period of two weeks.

According to the release, the Division of Water and Frankfort Sewer Department are "taking the necessary steps to mitigate the hazard and protect the health of the river and the safety of the community."

The City of Frankfort will publish a notice advising the public when the water is safe for recreational use again.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription