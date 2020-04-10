Until further notice, a portion of the Kentucky River in Frankfort is closed to recreational activity due to a disruption at the Frankfort Sewer Department.
Due to high levels of E-coli, nitrogen, phosphorus, ammonia, total suspended solids and other contaminants, the City of Frankfort, Frankfort Sewer Department and Division of Water are issuing a public notice regarding the Kentucky River downstream of Lock 4, according to a press release.
This is the area of the Kentucky River surrounding the Frankfort Sewer Department facility at 1200 Kentucky Ave.
City Manager Keith Parker told The State Journal Friday that recreational activity on the river is not recommended below the dam for a few miles out of an abundance of caution.
The contaminants have no impact on drinking water and there are no boil-water advisories associated with this notice, the release states.
“The plant had some inflow that caused a disruption in our treatment capabilities and we are working to fix the issue,” Parker said. “In the meantime, we will have some outflow that will exceed our permitted allotments. The Kentucky River is still 2 to 3 feet above normal summer pool, which will help dilute our outflow, and we don’t expect any issues.”
These contaminants make the river unsuitable for fishing, swimming, paddling or any other use of the waterway that puts the user in direct contact with the water for a period of two weeks.
According to the release, the Division of Water and Frankfort Sewer Department are "taking the necessary steps to mitigate the hazard and protect the health of the river and the safety of the community."
The City of Frankfort will publish a notice advising the public when the water is safe for recreational use again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.