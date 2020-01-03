The City of Frankfort Division of Solid Waste and Franklin County Solid Waste are asking residents not to set out their recycling carts for collection until the week of Jan. 20 due to the temporary shutdown of Lexington Recycle Center, according to Facebook posts from both departments.
Although Frankfort Solid Waste will continue to collect recycling and store it until the processing center in Lexington reopens, officials are asking people not set their carts out unless they're full due to limited space.
Central Kentucky Hauling, which handles garbage and recycling collection for Franklin County, will pick up recycling materials, but those items will be taken to the landfill and will not be stored until the recycle center reopens.
The Lexington Recycle Center will be closed for improvements from Monday through Jan. 20.
For more information, call the Frankfort Division of Solid Waste at 502-875-8527 or 502-352-2088 or visit frankfort.ky.gov or lexingtonky.gov/recycleupdates