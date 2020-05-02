Franklin County's curbside collection of recyclables will resume Monday.
Recycling had been halted because of a mechanical issue at the Lexington Recycle Facility, where Franklin County’s recyclables are taken. That issue has been resolved, and the Lexington facility reopens Monday.
Those items that can be recycled in Franklin County are plastic bottles and jugs with a screw top, steel and aluminum cans and corrugated cardboard, including the non-greasy part of takeout pizza boxes. All inner packaging in cardboard boxes should be removed.
Glass and paper are not currently recyclable and should be disposed of according to other guidelines. Glass should go in the regular trash can and paper can be taken to two collection bins in the county.
Any additional trash that does not fit in a trash cart can be taken to the landfill (via the voucher program, up to four Saturdays per year free), or residents can contact Central Kentucky Hauling to set up service for an additional cart (for a small yearly fee).
In addition, one bag can be placed on top of the trash cart during a resident's regular service day. Do not use a recycle cart for trash overflow.
For more information, contact Brittany Woodward at 502-875-8751 or 502-352-5499, or at bwoodward@franklincountyky.com.
