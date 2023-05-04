Be a tourist in your own town.
That’s the goal of Frankfort Heritage Week, which is officially marked from May 7-13.
According to John Carlton, co-founder and organizer, heritage week is a time to celebrate historic preservation and the rich cultural and natural history of Frankfort and Franklin County.
Frankfort Heritage Week is held in conjunction with the month of May also being National Preservation Month and National Museum Month.
“Franklin County also celebrates a birthday during Frankfort Heritage Week, having officially been formed by the Kentucky Legislature from parts of Woodford, Mercer and Shelby counties on May 10, 1795, in honor of one of the drafters and signatories of the Declaration of Independence and one of our nation's Founding Fathers — Benjamin Franklin,” Carlton explained.
It’s also a time to rediscover the beauty around us. And what better way to do just that than to participate in the downtown Frankfort scavenger hunt?
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) will be open for scavenger hunters to pick up a packet to play. The packet contains historical photos and clues and participants must match them to current buildings and snap a selfie on the spot. After all the locations have been found, return to the history center to claim a prize. Bonus points will be awarded to those who tag @KyHistSoc on Facebook and Twitter.
This year, 10 premiere special events are planned starting with a closer look at one of the capital city’s most famous landmarks. Frankfort’s Singing Bridge: A Structure that Speaks to All Who Cross It is scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday in the River Room at Paul Sawyier Public Library.
Jayne Goddard, a retired professional architectural historian, will discuss the historical engineering of the Pennsylvania Petit through truss constructed by the King Bridge Company in 1893. The Singing Bridge is one of the only examples of this bridge type still in existence.
To register for the event, visit www.pspl.org/event/singing-bridge . For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at 502-352-2665 ext. 108 or via email at diane@pspl.org
Gather a group of friends or fly solo to test your knowledge of Frankfort history during trivia at The Brick Alley at 7 p.m. Monday. Sam Lewis will host with questions curated by Jamey Wigglesworth. In addition to bragging rights, winners will receive prizes.
At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the City of Frankfort and Capital City Museum will launch the first in a series of virtual walking tours. The initial offering will feature the “Corner in Celebrities.”
One of the city’s earliest communities, the “Corner in Celebrities” was named from a 1923 book by the same name authored by Franklin County native Alice E. Trabue, who chronicles the lives and history of the numerous local, state and national dignitaries that once called this Frankfort neighborhood home.
The virtual tour, which will be released on the Frankfort Heritage Week, Capital City Museum and City of Frankfort websites and social media pages on Tuesday morning, includes both pictures and histories of 28 properties from St. Clair Street to Wilkinson Street at the Kentucky River.
Friends of Franklin County’s natural heritage — Ama On The Creek, Envision Franklin County, Bluegrass Land Conservancy, Woods & Waters Land Trust, Kentucky Resources Council — will serve up a Natural Resources Cookout and Potluck at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ama On The Creek’s Chapel on the Forks, 3894 Georgetown Road.
Built in 1888 and formerly known as the old Buck Run Baptist Church, Chapel on the Forks is a brick Gothic Revival-style building and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020. It is located at the Forks of Elkhorn, where north and south Elkhorn Creek join before flowing north to the Kentucky River and sits on a peninsula bound on three sides by the creek.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., Frankfort’s own founding father, Sen. John Brown, will take center stage at Liberty Hall Historic Site as author Dr. Steven Walker will discuss his new book, “Kentucky’s First Senator: The Life and Times of John Brown 1757-1837.”
Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase with a special 25% discount at the event. To reserve a spot, visit www.libertyhall.org
In addition to its annual spring meeting at Liberty Hall at 6 p.m. Friday, Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation will present the Martha Moore Awards for Historic Preservation to several recipients “who have successfully and admirably rehabilitated and restored a historic building in Franklin County while providing new purpose and life to the structure,” according to the event schedule.
Clear your calendar for Saturday, May 13. Events are slated throughout the day starting with a genealogy workshop from 11 a.m. to noon hosted by the Kentucky Historical Society, 100 W. Broadway. The building your family tree workshop is offered both in-person and virtually. The workshop is $10 for non-KHS members and free for members. Register at www.history.ky.gov/events/genealogy-workshop-building-your-family-tree
From 1:30-8 p.m., the Orlando Brown House, 202 Wilkinson Blvd., will be the site of Memories From Light. “The Traveling Tintypists of the 21st Century,” a free lecture by Rudy Salgado of River City Tintype Photography Studio is set from 1:30-2:30 p.m. RSVP is required.
Costumes are encouraged at the River City Tintype Photography Sessions scheduled from 3-8 p.m. Cost is $75 and pre-registration at www.libertyhall.org is required. All ages are welcome at both events.
Did you know Franklin County has the fourth highest concentration of roadside historical markers in the state?
Take a stroll down history lane during a 90-minute walking tour of the capital city’s historical markers. KHS staff will lead the walk and share stories behind some of the downtown markers. The tour starts at the history center on Broadway and loops west through downtown before concluding at the Kentucky Military History Museum on East Main Street.
Participants are encouraged to wear good walking shoes and dress for the weather as the tour will be held rain or shine. Cost is $5 for KHS members and $11 for non-members. To register online, visit www.history.ky.gov/events/frankfort-history-on-a-stick-a-walking-tour-of-the-capital-citys-historical-markers
This year an additional event — Mother’s Garden Twilight Dedication at Liberty Hall Historic Site — will culminate the heritage week on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.
Mother’s Garden sits between the Orlando Brown House and Liberty Hall and serves as a memorial garden that offers the community the opportunity to honor mothers and grandmothers through spring ephemerals, ferns and other woodland species planted in their name. For a minimum $25 donation, each honoree will receive a plant in their name at Liberty Hall and a Mother’s Day card with seeds from the historic garden.
Throughout the week the Frankfort Plant Board will be airing local history programming on Cable 10. For a schedule, visit www.frankfortheritageweek.com and click on “TV” in the header.
