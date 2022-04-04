Frankfort and Franklin County residents gathered along the Sky Trail in Cove Spring Park on Saturday to take part in Reforest Frankfort. This was the first time the event was held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers planted trees at the park, as well as received saplings to take home and listened to local musicians. Lunch was provided by the Cattlemen’s Association and Kentucky State University. 

Reforest Frankfort tree planting

Volunteers plant trees during the Reforest Frankfort event at Cove Spring Park. (Harry Hasken-Wagner | The State Journal)

When not planting trees, eating hemp or veggie dogs or partaking in the drum circle, volunteers and their children could walk around the Sky Trail. In the back area of the park, a herd of goats, hired by Frankfort Parks and Recreation, were penned off and eating invasive honeysuckle vines. 

For those volunteers who wanted to go off of the paved path, they could choose a hiking trail. One of those trails, called the Osage trail, took hikers to a cove filled with buttercup flowers. As the trail goes on, the brown earth gradually fades into a vibrant green and yellow flowers. 

Goats

A herd of goats hired to help cull invasive plant species at Cove Spring. They were hard at work during Reforest Frankfort. (Harry Hasken-Wagner | The State Journal)

Frankfort Parks and Recreation Supervisor Alex Cunningham, who coordinated the project, said getting Frankfort and Franklin County residents to explore the park, along with planting trees, is part of the intention of Reforest Frankfort.

“Really the basic point is to get trees in the ground, get people out in our parks, get people out in the community,” she stated. 

Another reason the event is held is to help Frankfort maintain its Tree City certification. This year marks the 25th year that Frankfort has been a Tree City, which was marked by receiving an award from the Kentucky Division of Forestry. 

To be a Tree City, Cunningham said the city must show that it is moving forward with its urban forestry program, as well as educating the public about the benefits of having trees in the community.

A large tent was set up at the event this year with tables from Reforest Frankfort’s partners, including Kentucky State University, the Franklin County Conservation District, Canoe Kentucky and Frankfort Solid Waste. Visitors and volunteers alike could receive informational pamphlets and sign up for email lists about topics they are passionate about. 

Reforest Frankfort Tent

Volunteers at Reforest Frankfort on Saturday. Sponsors of the event set up tables in a large tent to provide educational materials to visitors and volunteers alike. (Harry Hasken-Wagner | The State Journal)

Cunningham said this is her favorite event of the year. While it is typically only held the first weekend in April, corresponding with Arbor Day, she told The State Journal she hopes it inspires people to push for other similar events to happen throughout the year. 

“The more we do this, the more we have more ideas of different types of events to help the environment. We want people to enjoy it and get out and want to be part of it, so it can be a regular thing, and a more occurring thing. Maybe not this (Reforest Frankfort) multiple times a year, but different events to benefit our community and environment. That’s what I’m working towards,” she said. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription