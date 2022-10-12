Representatives from the Bluegrass Alliance economic development organization Frankfort and Franklin County officials on a plan to pool economic resources across central Kentucky. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Representatives from both Frankfort and Franklin County governments met on the fifth floor of the Whitaker Bank on Monday to listen to a presentation on the benefits of regional economic development.
Staff members from Commerce Lexington, also known as the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce, were on hand to discuss an economic development plan that will benefit the nine counties in central Kentucky that make up the Bluegrass Alliance.
Those counties include Franklin, Scott, Fayette, Bourbon, Woodford, Montgomery, Jessamine, Clark and Madison.
Terri Bradshaw, the president and CEO of Kentucky Capital Development Corporation and Franklin County's representative to the alliance, gave a brief overview of a development plan that has been in the works several years.
"We gathered about two years ago to discuss a strategy where we could better market and better promote our area of the country to potential projects and how we could work together to do that," she told the almost three dozen community leaders.
Working with an economic development consultant, the alliance came up with a detailed report outlining different ways to make the region more competitive when it comes to building economy.
Bob Quick, Commerce Lexington's president and CEO, told those assembled that the effort to join forces with other counties goes back to the mid aughts. He noted that in the years after the economic recession in 2008 he and his staff were competing for projects against groups of localities that were pooling assets.
"Everyone we are competing against is much more regional, much more team building, much more working together," Quick said. "Quite frankly on a number of projects we were fly overs because we don't have the resources. We changed after COVID, but the 2008 recession changed the world even more. So instead of sitting back and waiting for someone to come to us, we decided to take the bull by the horns and figure out what we need to do to be competitive. Because who we are competing against is not just here in the U.S., it's global."
The Blue Grass Alliance began working with Ted Abernathy, an economic development consultant to do a deep dive on the region and come up with a viable economic plan that is designed to attract employers and and employees alike.
Andi Johnson, Commerce Lexington's vice president for public policy, briefed the room on the results of the study.
"Our motivation to go through with this process and come up with a regional competitiveness plan was really to figure out what are those key areas as a region, if we were more intentional about it, we could leverage our resources together to be successful and make it a win-win for everyone."
Some of the key takeaways from the report include:
The regional economy needs to be more competitive.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the area trails that of competing areas.
The regional labor force needs to grow.
The availability of skilled workers is projected to be vital to an area's success in coming years.
There needs to be more sites that are ready for the construction or buildings that are ready-to-occupy.
Regional collaboration in the fields of branding, economic development marketing, talent attraction and retention will be important to future success.
The representatives of the Bluegrass Alliance said that the next step will be to incorporate the comments and ideas gleaned from Monday's meeting and work it into their current plan.
