Children raise their arms after performing at the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center in 2019. This year's event is planned for July 30. (Photo submitted)
Kentucky Heartwood invites young musicians to sign up for a youth music competition at the 16th Annual Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival on Saturday, July 30 at the Millville Community Center in Millville. 
 
Winners of each category (8-12 years old and 13-18 years old) will receive a $100 prize and a trophy. Other prizes are awarded as well.
 
To register contact Chris Schimmoeller at 502-226-5751 or visit https://www.kyheartwood.org/music-festival-registration.html

