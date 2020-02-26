Space is limited for youngsters ages 0-11 to register for the 21st annual Easter at the Trace.
Hosted by Buffalo Trace Distillery and Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, this year’s event is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5, in the distillery gardens.
Unlike in years past, Easter at the Trace will include a scavenger egg hunt where children will collect eggs from five different stations to receive stamps on their hunt cards. In addition to the eggs collected at the stations, participants will receive a special prize egg for completing the hunt card.
“This updated format is a fun, safe alternative to traditional egg hunts and means there are no age-specific hunt times and lots of treats to go around,” the distillery said in a press release.
There will also be music, refreshments, photos with the Easter Bunny and other activities.
Easter at the Trace is free, but registration, which begins Thursday, March 5, is required. To register visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com/events and click on “register now” in the events stampede calendar. Early registration is recommended as space is limited and will fill quickly.
Participants will be asked to present an original digital or printed ticket at the check-in for entry. Everyone, including parents, must be registered. Tickets may not be transferred and resale is prohibited.
Buffalo Trace is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace, off Wilkinson Boulevard. Visitors are asked to enter at the main entrance and follow event parking signs.
In the event of rain, the Easter Bunny will greet children for photos and pass out treats in the Buffalo Trace Clubhouse.
