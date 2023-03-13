Relay for Life returns to Franklin County with a community event kickoff at Investor’s Heritage Auditorium from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

The family-friendly and free kickoff event will feature entertainment, games, refreshments and opportunities for community members to learn more about Relay for Life and how to participate in the 2023 event, scheduled for Sept. 9.

