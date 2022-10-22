Like many events, the Franklin County Relay for Life was sidelined by COVID.

On Saturday, the first full-blown Franklin County Relay for Life since 2019 took place at Capital City Christian Church.

102222.SurvivorsWalk_ly.JPG

Cancer survivors participate in the survivor's walk at the Franklin County Relay for Life Saturday at Capital City Christian Church. The event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
102222.SurivorWalk-First Baptist_ly.jpg

Dr. Rosby Glover, center, senior pastor at First Baptist Church Clinton Street, walks with parishioners Dorothy McGowan and Richard Smith, both cancer survivors, at the Franklin County Relay for Life Saturday at Capital City Christian Church. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription