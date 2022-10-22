Cancer survivors participate in the survivor's walk at the Franklin County Relay for Life Saturday at Capital City Christian Church. The event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Dr. Rosby Glover, center, senior pastor at First Baptist Church Clinton Street, walks with parishioners Dorothy McGowan and Richard Smith, both cancer survivors, at the Franklin County Relay for Life Saturday at Capital City Christian Church. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Like many events, the Franklin County Relay for Life was sidelined by COVID.
On Saturday, the first full-blown Franklin County Relay for Life since 2019 took place at Capital City Christian Church.
Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and a chance to celebrate those who have beaten cancer, encourage and support those fighting cancer and remember those who have passed from the disease.
Saturday’s event drew 16 teams representing local businesses, churches and social organizations.
Several teams donated items for sale to raise funds. There were also food vendors, and luminarias were sold for a $10 donation and placed around the track for a service at 9 p.m.
The Relay for Life began with a survivor’s walk, followed by a caregiver’s walk and a team walk.
Megan Wooldridge, accounting chair for the local event, said $75,000 was the fundraising goal for the relay.
Coming into Saturday, $29,464 had been raised, and donations can be made until the end of the year.
Those interested in donating online can go to secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=relay_learn and click on “donate.” That goes to a page where the donation can be made, and those donating have the option of designating their gift go to a specific event, such as Franklin County Relay for Life.
