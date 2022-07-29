As the flood waters in Eastern Kentucky continue to take a deadly toll, local and state governments across the commonwealth are already starting to come together to help the affected counties.
The Franklin County Circuit Court and the Franklin County Fire Department will be accepting donations of various supplies to help humanitarian efforts.
County officials say they are looking for donations of:
Non-perishable foods
Bottled water
Diapers
Cleaning supplies
Hygiene products
All donations can be dropped off at Franklin County Fire Station 10 located at 106 Darbyshire Circle.
"What is going on in Eastern Kentucky is just devastating," Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said in an interview with The State Journal. "We know in Franklin County very well what happens when the river floods and the damage it does to people's homes and people's lives. I am asking for Franklin County to all pull together and donate supplies to help those who are in need. I am proud of who we are. We have always pulled together when we see that other communities were in need."
Franklin County Fire Chief Brian Brewer said that his department hopes to have all the donations loaded up and headed east by Friday, August 5.
Both Wells and Brewer emphasized that the items listed are needed more than financial donations.
"I know that there are several [other departments] that have gone down there," Brewer said. "We figured the best thing we could do right now was start a drive for items that they are going to need once the flood water recedes."
