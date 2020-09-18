The names of 16 Kentucky MIA Vietnam service members were read during a ceremony hosted by the Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5 motorcycle club at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Coffeetree Road Friday.
"Pfc. Larry Bullock, 1st Lt. Hugh Byrd, Capt. James Dawson, 1st Lt. John Hall, Lance Cpl. Gary Hall, Maj. Alan Mateja, Cpl. Michael Hoff, Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Milliner, Maj. Carl Mitchell, Col. Joseph Morrison, Lance Cpl. Martin Prather, Capt. Joseph Ross, Col. Charles Shelton, Capt. John Stringer, Lt. Col. Kenneth Stonebreaker and Lt. Cmdr. John Tapp," Marty Godsey, a member of the club read during the wreath laying ceremony in recognition of National POW/MIA Day, which is held the third Friday in September.
Tyler "Snap" Stacy, of Frankfort, was in attendance with members of the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club, which is a national organization that gives back by assisting veterans and children.
"It's about not stopping saying their names," Stacy, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan from 2005-06, said. "Then, they will always be remembered."
About 50 people gathered on the memorial, which was designed by Helm Roberts, a Lexington architect and veteran. The blue-gray granite plaza of the memorial contains the names of Kentucky citizens who died in the Vietnam War. Each name is precisely located so the shadow of a sundial touches each veteran’s name on the anniversary of their death, according to kyvietnammemorial.net.
The motorcycles of the participants lined the driveway near the memorial. One of the motorcyclists was Forrest Cook, of Lexington, a Marine Corp. veteran of the Vietnam War. Cook is a member of Rolling Thunder.
"I'm very fortunate to have come back from Vietnam," Cook said. He served on a medical fleet during the war.
"I took care of a lol of people over there who didn't come back," he said. "We lost a lot of men."
Todd Matonich, president of the Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5, said the club has 92 members.
"It's is all about giving back and making sure the families of the missing are honored," Matonich said. "We have not forgotten our brothers in arms."
Matonich said since 2017 the group has worked to bring 11 MIA Kentucky service men to Kentucky and that they are continuing their work to bring back more.
The club's next event will be a dedication and unveiling ceremony of the Hershel "Woody" Williams Foundation Gold Star monument at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol.
For more information, follow @RollingThunderKY5 on Facebook or email rollingthunderky5@gmail.com.
