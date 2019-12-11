East Main Street will be closed to traffic this weekend due to construction work.
The area of East Main from Capital Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday. The road will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. Local access will be provided for people who live in the area.
The closure of the highly traveled area was among the items in an email from TIGER grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles to project stakeholders last month. The TIGER grant is a $12 million project that includes an $8 million federal grant with a $4 million local match. The project aims to revitalize the Second Street corridor in South Frankfort.
Knowles said the grant committee was notified by the East Main Street sanitary sewer contractor about the closure, and the contractor plans to install connecting lines across the roadway from the new sanitary sewer main to adjacent properties.