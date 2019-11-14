The Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) of Franklin County invites the public to two workshops this weekend. The first will be Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon in Peaks Mill. Volunteers will be clearing bush honeysuckle and Bradford Pear, both invasive plants, from either side of the Elkhorn Creek at the Sullivan Land Bridge.
Invasive plants can kill trees and other native vegetation that are critical sources of food and habitat for bees, birds, butterflies and other beneficial insects. The public is welcome to join this community effort to maintain a healthy environment for people as well as the plants and animals originally found in this area.
Participants can park and meet at Isabelle Thompson's house, 29 Stillhouse Hollow Road. Wear gloves and appropriate clothing. You will learn how to identify invasives species and hear about the best techniques for removal. Questions or more information, call Hannah Helm at 859-421-9512.
On Saturday, RIP is hosting a workshop at 117 Admirals Landing along the banks of the Kentucky River where Melodye Park used to be located. Participants will be removing winter creeper from trees in the neighborhood from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Please bring work gloves and come dressed appropriately.
Register at https://ripfc.net/2019/11/13/work-party-nov-15-nov-16/. For questions please contact Chris Schimmoeller at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com. or 502-226-5751.