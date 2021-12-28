Multiple comments were recently submitted to the Board of Commissioners on the possibility of a disc golf course being added to Capitol View Park, sparking discussion in a recent Frankfort City Commission meeting.
The addition would require the commission to let a lease expire on a portion of the property for the Frankfort Disc Golf Association to be able to have access to the land, raising questions about the lease and its terms.
Parks and Recreation Director Shawn Pickens explained the nature of the lease in an email to The State Journal, noting the 35-acre tract has been leased by the Harrod family for $1 per month since Oct. 13, 1983.
The Harrods referred to in the lease are Mike and Will Harrod, father and son who operate Harrod Brothers Funeral Home in downtown Frankfort and live on the property adjacent to Capitol View Park, bordering its far north side. Will Harrod also serves as the Franklin County Coroner.
“Mike has leased the property for several years as this section of the park is very rugged and access is difficult from the park side of the property and the park has had no major or planned reason at this time to use this area,” Pickens said.
The Harrods have not responded to State Journal requests for comments.
Pickens added it makes sense to continue leasing the land to the Harrods for the time being as the pair maintain the area, reducing the city’s maintenance expenses.
The lease renewal remains a draft and is pending discussions, Pickens said, explaining the terms of the lease are not “in stone by any means” at this time.
The draft lease would make the Harrods responsible for all taxes applicable to the premises while the lease is in effect. The Harrods would also be responsible for obtaining and maintaining insurance for the property.
“The commission is looking at options for a two-year lease instead of a five-year lease, which is what it has been in the past, and a minor change in the map to make a slight correction on the actual property lines,” he said. “I believe the lease rate is still being looked at for $1 a month. Another change is that this property, as well as all of Capitol View Park, is actually state-owned property, and the city leases the entire park from the state. So this proposed lease with the Harrods will actually be a sub-lease with the state.”
Pickens said the terms of the current lease are relatively simple.
“For $1 a month, the Harrods mow and maintain the property, which is about 35 acres, and I believe they also have or had some livestock on the property to some extent. And to the best of my knowledge, they cut hay on the property, as well. They are responsible for controlling vegetation, not cutting large timber, maintaining fencing, etc.”
Pickens said city staff and the commission are reviewing all of the information, looking at options and gathering information to make a decision.
In the Capitol View Park Master Plan, the addition of a disc golf course was included at the proposed location. Frankfort Disc Golf Association President Aaron Ashcraft asked the commission at its Dec. 20 meeting to consider keeping the plans intact.
On page 163 of the draft master plan regarding Community and Regional Parks, Section 8.3.1 covering Capitol View Park provides a detailed account of the park's background and improvement recommendations with conceptual drawings. The document was made accessible to the public during the summer.
Near the end of the section, the addition of a disc golf course is referenced.
"Finally, a disc golf course and an RC car/truck course are indicated in the northmost portion of the site that is currently largely inaccessible. These facilities need careful planning and public input before construction to verify the need and ability for the park to accommodate the additional features. This underutilized portion of the park has some steep topography and would need a pedestrian bridge (or 2) for the disc golf course to continue into or connect to the rest of the park," the plans state.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 10.
