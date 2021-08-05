For 30 years Mason’s Grocery was a lively corner store at Third and Murray streets serving the surrounding South Frankfort neighborhood. Adults shopped for their staples and children ran in and out buying pop or a piece of candy. In recent years, however, the building has stood empty and forlorn, a ghost of the past. 

That is about to change. Last week the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter (FCWFS) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to bring new life to the historic grocery. The building will become part of the FCWFS Recovery Housing Program for women with substance use disorders who have completed rehab but need a sober living environment to further their recovery.

080621 Shelter plans

From left, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Franklin County Women and Family Shelter Executive Director Janet Gates, architect Don Jeffers and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells display the plans for the new Recovery Housing Program building. (Photo submitted)

“The need for services to people with substance use disorders has been growing locally and nationally,” said FCWFS Executive Director Janet Gates. “Since 2016, 85% of the people served by the FCWFS had substance use disorders. In 2020 Franklin County recorded 18 overdose deaths, and the number of overdose deaths reported nationally was 93,331. Seeing the need, our board of directors voted to address one of the root causes of homelessness: addiction and substance use. “    

A generous community member contributed the purchase price of the Mason grocery building and money for the renovation came from the city and county governments, as well as prize money from a contest. The FCWFS won the first prize of $75,000 from the Wells Fargo Community WINS Award sponsored by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Judge-Executive Huston Wells, who both attended the groundbreaking, lauded the new program as a much-needed service in Franklin County and noted that good things happen when government and civic organizations work together. They recognized the successful efforts of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation for buying the building from the Mason family and preserving it for future use.           

When the renovation is completed on the Mason building, the FCWFS will provide 13 beds for the Recovery Housing Program and eight beds for the Transitional Living program that serves women without substance use disorders. 

The responsibility for the 24-hour emergency hotline and emergency shelter for women that the FCWFS has operated since its beginning in 2004 was transferred to the Simon House on June 1, 2001. Women and men and families seeking shelter can call 502-223-2138 or 502-320-3620.

