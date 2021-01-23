012621_DollyGrahamPark01_hb.jpg

Crews removed the old playground equipment this past week at Dolly Graham Park to make way for the new facilities. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The Dolly Graham Park renovation project is underway. Crews removed the old playground equipment this past week to make way for the new facilities. 

In a post on the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Parks website, officials said the city received final approval with the Kentucky Department of Land and Government (DLG) and National Park Service on Jan. 12 to move forward with the project.

“I am pleased to announce that the National Park Service has completed their review and 'Attachment B: Special Conditions' of the executed MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) have been met," Jessica Hill, federal program specialist with the DLG, said. "The City of Frankfort may commence work on the Dolly Graham Park Enhancements LWCF (Land and Water Conservation) project.”

Additional information concerning start of construction, a potential groundbreaking ceremony and other project details will be coming soon as they are finalized, the website stated.

New playground is scheduled to be installed by Miracle Recreation of Kentucky/Tennessee. Weather and air temperatures will determine when installation is completed. The poured-in-place rubber protective safety surfacing requires air temperatures over 40 degrees for proper installation, and installation requires several days with temperatures over 40 degrees for the duration of the installation, according to the website.

An invitation for bid (IFB) for a splash pad and renovation of the restrooms is currently being finalized with the city solicitor and city purchasing agent and is set to be released when final approval from NPS has been received to advertise to hire an architecture /engineering company, firm or individual to design the splash pad and restroom renovation project and oversee the construction process from start to finish, according to a post made on the website on Jan. 11.

Work at the park is estimated to be completed by April or May. 

"Dolly Graham Park is a top priority and a key focus of the ongoing parks master plan," the website states.

