Great news for Kentucky tenants! A new federal eviction moratorium was issued for most Kentucky counties, protecting tenants from eviction until October 3, 2021.  Those behind in rent should submit a declaration form to be covered under the moratorium.

With the extended protections, tenants should apply now for rental and utility assistance. The additional time will ensure they are approved before the moratorium expires and could protect them against eviction for another four months.

Tenants should apply now to receive protection before the eviction moratorium expires October 3.

Landlords receive direct, lump sum payments for past due and future rent. Some landlords, who have applied on behalf of multiple tenants, have received up to $60,000.

If tenants have an eviction hearing scheduled, we encourage them to:

• Attend the hearing and ask for additional time to have a rent relief application processed.

• Contact their local legal aid organization.

• Apply for rent and utility assistance if they have not already.

