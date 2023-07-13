After more than two years of waiting, and with access to a large portion of KY 1659 (Glenns Creek Road) blocked just past Harrod Concrete and Stone, repairs on the section of the roadway damaged by flooding in March 2021 are scheduled to begin later this month.

080921 You Asked - Glenns Creek Road

A portion on Glenns Creek Road (KY 1659) just past Harrod Concrete and Stone Co. has been closed since March 1, 2021. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday that MAC Construction of Louisville was awarded the contract for the slide repair and roadwork to the tune of $2 million. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription