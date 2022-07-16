More than 100 people gathered on the steps of the Capitol Saturday evening to take part in the Kentuckians for Abortion Rights rally.

Protestors gather on the Capitol steps for the Kentuckians for Abortion Rights rally on Saturday night. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Several speakers addressed the crowd during the two hour event, many of them focusing on their outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

In addition to speaking on the political aspects of the cause, several also shared personal stories about their need for access to reproductive rights.

Organizers handed out bags containing condoms, Plan B emergency contraceptions pills, as well as information on future events. There were booths that allowed for people to register to vote and informed them of future elections and issues that would be on Kentucky ballots, such as Constitutional Amendment 2.

If passed, the amendment would state that nothing in the Kentucky constitution creates the right to an abortion or requires the government to fund one.

(Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Amira Bryant, who spoke during the rally pointed out all of the resources provided at the rally.

"There is a campaign starting up that is called Protect Kentucky Access," she said. "So, we are out here making sure people are set up to vote, making sure that people also have goodies and things, swag to continue pushing and expressing themselves when it comes to this fight. Overall, we are here for reproductive justice."

Michael Muller, the campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access was also on hand. 

"Right now we are trying to get the word out that the amendment is on the ballot because with Roe falling, there has been a lot of noise but not necessarily a focus on this constitutional amendment," Muller said. "Part of this is being started to get information out there to explain what is on the ballot and explain the dire consequences there are with this being on the ballot."   

20220716_Katima Smith-Wallace.jpg

Protest organizer Katima Smith-Wallace addresses the crowd about abortion access in Kentucky. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

The M.C. for the event, as well as one of the organizers, Katima Smith-Willis, also urged the crowd to stay involved and to make sure they were ready to vote in the coming elections. She said that she wanted people to walk away knowing how the SCOTUS decision adversely affected women in every demographic.  

"I want people to stay educated," Smith-Willis said. "To keep your religion and politics out of my body because I think we can all come to a better agreement. Most of all, I am still very supportive of Black Lives Matter and I want everyone to know that Black women are going to be the first target if Roe vs. Wade is overturned.

"We are three times more likely to die than the average woman before or after childbirth. If it is overturned, we are 21% more likely to lose our life."

