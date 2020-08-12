Bourbon on the Banks

Ken Thompson and Ashley Banks gave out T-shirts and mini footballs at the Kentucky State University booth at the 209 Bourbon on the Banks at River View Park.

One of the area’s largest bourbon festivals has canceled this year’s event.

The second annual Bourbon on the Banks Festival, which was rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 24, last month, is the latest local event scratched due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We were struggling getting distilleries and vendors to agree to participate,” John Senter, festival board chair, said adding that many distilleries aren’t doing public events until the end of October and that is subject to change.

The board, which was using the Kentucky State Fair, Derby and college football as guides, decided to cancel the festival during Wednesday’s meeting out of concern for the public’s healthy and safety.

“The festival is there to encourage people to visit Frankfort, our beautiful city, and the use of our river,” Senter explained. “If we were unable to have a safe festival that measured up to the standards we set last year, we didn’t feel as though it was prudent to continue this year.”

Bourbon on the Banks was expected to bring more than 80 food, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and bourbon vendors to River View Park at the end of October. In addition to tastings, there is also a rare bourbon auction, live music, a free street festival and an after party.

Senter said that those who purchased tickets in advance will be issued a full refund and the board will continue to post updates on social media and its website, bourbononthebanks.org, regarding the 2021 festival — which is slated for Aug. 27-28, 2021.

Proceeds from the Bourbon on the Banks Festival support scholarships for Kentucky State University students and programs for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

“We, the Bourbon on the Banks Festival Board, are sad we had to cancel this years event, but public safety is a major priority,” Senter told The State Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription