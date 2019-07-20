Two residents have recently bought both sides of a building that was previously Frankfort's firehouse with hopes of restoring the building to the look of its heyday.
Grand Theater President Bill Cull and owner of Bluegrass Realty Joe Johnson recently purchased the building on West Main Street, which is currently two different properties, 307 West Main St. and 309 West Main St.
The city bought the building to use it as the firehouse in 1867. Cull said that the building was split into two separate spaces in 1958, after the building was no longer used as a fire station. Since then, the building has been home to the County Clerk's Office, WFKY, a loan business and more. In recent years, a photo studio and an AirBnB apartment were inside the building.
The property's construction has been "copied and pasted" in the last several decades, Cull said. The black-painted bricks on the exterior were added in the 1960's and wood panels on the front of the building cover old windows and crown molding. When it was in use, Frankfort Firefighters parked firetrucks inside the bottom level of the building, in-between original columns.
"Very few people have recognized what the building is and the history," Cull said.
In an effort to restore the building as accurately as possible, Cull has been gathering some history of the building and looking at photos from Frankfort residents and the Capital City Museum. Some of the old black and white photos show firefighters controlling horse and wagons in front of the station.
Cull said that restoring the firehouse is a side project for himself and Johnson, albeit an important one. During the next year, Cull said that the pair plan to restore the facade of the building and then have something like a small coffee shop or espresso bar in the building this fall and have other businesses come into the building by next spring. The property could have several uses because it's such a large space. Cull said the bottom floor is around 5,000 square feet.
Around the country, some business owners have turned former fire stations into that honor their properties' history, Cull said. He saw Firehouse Brewing Company in Rapid City, South Dakota, while on a trip to see Mt. Rushmore. The brewing company, which has the tag line of "100 Years of History," offers customers beverages and food as well as a gift shop with t-shirts and firefighter hats for kids.
Giving tourists and locals a reason to stay in downtown Frankfort is a key part of developing Frankfort, Cull said. It's a cause that he has devoted his life to. He began working with restoration efforts on the Grand Theatre in the 1980's and has worked on other local projects.
Restoring landmarks in the area, like the fire station, could bring more visitors from out of town and Buffalo Trace guests and keep them entertained in downtown Frankfort.
"This will be something to cause people to come over on Saturday," Cull said.