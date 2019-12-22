“Do you dance, Mr. Darcy?” asked Elizabeth Bennett in Jane Austen’s beloved novel Pride and Prejudice. "Not if I can help it!” Darcy replied.
On Saturday night at the Masonic Temple in downtown Frankfort, participants couldn’t help it as they broke into English country dances as part of the annual “Ae Prideful Ball (Without Prejudice).”
“We chose the Jane Austen theme in honor of her birthday that is this month (Dec. 16, 1775) and we stuck with it because everybody likes it,” said Wendy Howe, president of The Capital City Historical Dancers and Musicians, a group that hosts the event every year.
The group also hosts a Civil War era dance in June. Every February through April, and September through November, they offer dance lessons in the gymnasium at the Thorn Hill Education Center.
But the Jane Austen-themed dance is one of their most popular events.
Howe’s daughter Amber, dressed in full 19th century regalia, beamed as she looked around the room filled with young and old dance enthusiasts. “I’ve been doing it before I could walk,” she said. “I love everything about it.”
Participants dressed in period costumes sampled appetizers as the Capital City Country Dance Orchestra prepared to perform. The orchestra, founded by Don Coffey, has been providing the music for the event for years. As the band struck up their fiddles, guitars, hammered dulcimer and other instruments, the crowd broke into dances that existed in the time period in which Austen wrote.
The event drew residents from Frankfort and beyond. Howard Carlberg and his grown son, Bryce, drove up from Berea to attend the dance. Howard said the Jane Austen theme attracts people, but he was just here for the dancing, which he’s been doing for 35 years.
Carlberg is a fan of the variety of dances on display. “Each dance has its own tune,” he said. “Some are fast, some are slow and elegant, and I love the variety.”
Carlberg said that, despite their age, some of the old dances deserve to be forgotten. “Some of them aren't so good,” he said. “But I’m doing these because they’re still fun. They were fun 300 years ago and they still are.”
“Do you dance?” asked Jane Austen’s popular character in Pride and Prejudice. On Saturday evening in Frankfort, the crowd at the Masonic Temple answered with a joyful “yes.”